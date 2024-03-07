Previous
068 - Sun Star by emrob
67 / 365

068 - Sun Star

Really loving the whole sunburst star thing that you do when you close up your aperture really tight!
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
18% complete

Photo Details

