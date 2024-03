069 - Time to Mow!

Springtime has officially hit Texas, which means it's time for the first mow of the year. And the backyard is really showing it - the little weedy wildflowers are going nuts!



For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, I was supposed to select a challenge from this Flower Photography Challenge prompt list. And since these guys were so long, I decided to lay on the ground and shoot up! Makes them look even longer! This was a fun, and I guess forced perspective.