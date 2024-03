084 - Stripes & Glass

For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, Susan challenged me to open a cupboard and photograph the first thing I put my hands on, in an interesting way.



So I closed my eyes, opened my cupboard that had glassware in it and pulled out this glass and decided to do one of those fun glass refraction shots with it! I've only ever done those with wine type glasses, but liked how this one translated. In hindsight, now I wish I had added water. That might have made it even cooler...