Previous
Next
Bogland (1) by etienne
Photo 377

Bogland (1)

The image would have been better with a bird swimming on the water, but I have never seen a bird landing here.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise