Previous
Next
Devil's ears by etienne
Photo 1069

Devil's ears

An original variety of lettuce, very decorative in a salad bowl.
https://www.siskiyouseeds.com/products/lettuce-devils-ears#:~:text=Lettuce%2C%20Devil's%20Ears%20(50%20days)&text=Also%20known%20as%20Les%20Oreilles,Heat%20resistant%2C%20without%20becoming%20bitter.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise