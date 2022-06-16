Previous
Lamb's quarter by etienne
Lamb's quarter

It is unfortunate that almost everyone throws away this invasive garden weed, because it is delicious to eat. It is a close cousin of the quinoa, as you can see by comparing with the quinoa picture from wikipedia : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinoa#/media/Fichier:Chenopodium_quinoa_kz02.jpg
Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Shanne
There are a surprising number of herbs that we no longer eat. I used to grow and eat Good King Henry 30 odd years ago, and it's now getting a revival, but was almost unknown then.
June 16th, 2022  
