Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1068
Lamb's quarter
It is unfortunate that almost everyone throws away this invasive garden weed, because it is delicious to eat. It is a close cousin of the quinoa, as you can see by comparing with the quinoa picture from wikipedia :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinoa#/media/Fichier:Chenopodium_quinoa_kz02.jpg
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1782
photos
106
followers
57
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
2nd June 2022 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shanne
There are a surprising number of herbs that we no longer eat. I used to grow and eat Good King Henry 30 odd years ago, and it's now getting a revival, but was almost unknown then.
June 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close