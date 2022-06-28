Sign up
Photo 1071
A wedding on the beach (2)
It is not easy for the ladies to choose a convenient dress and convenient shoes.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Corinne
ace
High heels on a sand beach must be a nightmare !
June 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
