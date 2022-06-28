Previous
A wedding on the beach (2) by etienne
A wedding on the beach (2)

It is not easy for the ladies to choose a convenient dress and convenient shoes.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Corinne ace
High heels on a sand beach must be a nightmare !
June 28th, 2022  
