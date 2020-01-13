Previous
Next
What is in your glass ? (1) by etienne
Photo 379

What is in your glass ? (1)

I had never noticed that it was possible to get a neat reflection from under the liquid surface in a glass
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise