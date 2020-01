Time stamped (shot through greasy plastic film home made filter)

Shot through a piece of greasy plastic film in which I had cut a hole. I slightly cropped the right part of the picture, since I had set the filter hole in the middle of my camera lens, so whatever I shot neat had to be centered.



I found that this was a nice way to produce minimalist images, and therefore I am also tagging this image for the DarkRoom theme of the week : minimalism.