Photo 399
Snowy mountains (3) : the real scene
This is the wind blowing dry sand over stones on the beach. My other two shots are close ups made here. It is amazing how the forms of nature can be similar at high scale and at low scale.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
785
photos
82
followers
75
following
109% complete
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
161
221
162
222
398
399
163
223
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
31st January 2020 3:31pm
Tags
for2020
