Snowy mountains (3) : the real scene by etienne
Photo 399

Snowy mountains (3) : the real scene

This is the wind blowing dry sand over stones on the beach. My other two shots are close ups made here. It is amazing how the forms of nature can be similar at high scale and at low scale.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
