Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 420
Blown sand (1)
What attracted my eye was that the strong wind had a winding course that followed the footpath.
A high key picture for the Flash of Red.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
848
photos
86
followers
77
following
115% complete
View this month »
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
Latest from all albums
182
418
183
419
243
184
244
420
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
8th February 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Shutterbug
ace
It must be a very low (altitude-wise) wind to go around the small hill. Love the way you caught the sand blowing.
February 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close