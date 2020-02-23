Previous
Next
Blown sand (1) by etienne
Photo 420

Blown sand (1)

What attracted my eye was that the strong wind had a winding course that followed the footpath.

A high key picture for the Flash of Red.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It must be a very low (altitude-wise) wind to go around the small hill. Love the way you caught the sand blowing.
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise