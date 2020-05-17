Sign up
Photo 475
Sunset, May 14th 2020
Note how the sun is setting to the right of Monk Island on May 14th, while it was setting to the left 6 nights earlier in the sunset of May 8th (see my other post of today)
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Margo
Very nice capture
May 17th, 2020
