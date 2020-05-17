Previous
Sunset, May 14th 2020 by etienne
Photo 475

Sunset, May 14th 2020

Note how the sun is setting to the right of Monk Island on May 14th, while it was setting to the left 6 nights earlier in the sunset of May 8th (see my other post of today)
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Margo ace
Very nice capture
May 17th, 2020  
