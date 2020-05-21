Sign up
White campion (closed)
The flower opens mainly at low light and at night. It is then believed to be pollinized by night butterflies.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
974
photos
94
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th May 2020 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
