Previous
Next
White campion (closed) by etienne
Photo 478

White campion (closed)

The flower opens mainly at low light and at night. It is then believed to be pollinized by night butterflies.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise