Previous
Next
Photo 524
The lighthouse
At 11.21 pm : dusk light lasts very long at this time of the year. The tiny light on the left of the lighthouse island is the top of a boat mast.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
2
1
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1041
photos
94
followers
68
following
143% complete
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
217
521
298
522
299
523
524
300
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
23rd June 2020 11:21pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margo
ace
Nice shot
June 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
This is a beautiful shot
June 26th, 2020
365 Project
