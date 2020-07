This is a detail of a mural painted by a French street artist named Seth in the harbour of Saint Malo (Brittany, France). The style may sound familiar to you because I used another part of this mural as the starting image of the WWYD182 Challenge, one year ago. In particular, Shutterbug @shutterbug49 might remember it more precisely, since she had won this challenge.For a broader view of the mural, see : https://365project.org/etienne/365/2019-06-03