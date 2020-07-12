Previous
Fern by etienne
Photo 541

Fern

I first thought I would remove the green spots on the left, but I finally resolved to leave the picture as natural as it is. Maybe these spots can provide a little feeling of depth after all.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful color and lines.
July 12th, 2020  
