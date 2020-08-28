Sign up
Photo 588
The city of Perros-Guirec at sunrise
Looking West, in the direction opposite to the rising sun. Just for the light and the colours.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
24th August 2020 7:37am
