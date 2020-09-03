Previous
Vegetable spiral by etienne
Photo 589

Vegetable spiral

A detail from a butternut squash mother plant in my garden.

For the Macro Challenge (Curves, arcs or circles)
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
This is terrific... love the natural spiral and it is so well composed. Fav
September 4th, 2020  
Monica
Amazing!
September 4th, 2020  
Beautiful choice for the challenge.
September 4th, 2020  
