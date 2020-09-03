Sign up
Photo 589
Vegetable spiral
A detail from a butternut squash mother plant in my garden.
For the Macro Challenge (Curves, arcs or circles)
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
3
3
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1158
photos
97
followers
68
following
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
585
332
586
333
587
588
589
590
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
4th September 2020 4:53pm
Tags
macro-arcs
KV
ace
This is terrific... love the natural spiral and it is so well composed. Fav
September 4th, 2020
Monica
Amazing!
September 4th, 2020
amyK
ace
Beautiful choice for the challenge.
September 4th, 2020
