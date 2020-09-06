Previous
Going from green to red by etienne
Photo 596

Going from green to red

This is not a pepper that you will find in a store. The ones in the stores are either green or red (or yellow). This one is in the middle of the process of maturing from green to red.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
