Photo 608
A rainbow on the rocks
In this case, the "pot of gold" of the rainbow laid behind a huge pile of granite. Locally, we call this rocky promontory the "Lion's Head" : can you see it ?
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Lesley
ace
Impeccable! I definitely see the lion’s head.
January 5th, 2021
