A rainbow on the rocks by etienne
Photo 608

A rainbow on the rocks

In this case, the "pot of gold" of the rainbow laid behind a huge pile of granite. Locally, we call this rocky promontory the "Lion's Head" : can you see it ?
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Etienne

Lesley ace
Impeccable! I definitely see the lion’s head.
January 5th, 2021  
