Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 637
An hospital with seaview
This hospital building lies 0.5 km from home. It is specialized in rehabilitation therapy after severe limb or spine injuries/ diseases.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1249
photos
102
followers
64
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
371
633
372
373
634
635
636
637
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th December 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close