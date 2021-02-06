Previous
The boulder strip by etienne
Photo 640

The boulder strip

This is the dike protecting the little harbour of our village. The harbour area (on the left) is empty in the winter, all boats rest safely ashore.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Etienne

Photo Details

