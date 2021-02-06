Sign up
Photo 640
The boulder strip
This is the dike protecting the little harbour of our village. The harbour area (on the left) is empty in the winter, all boats rest safely ashore.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
637
638
374
375
639
240
376
640
for2021
365 Project
close