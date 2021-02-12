Previous
Inside a red cabbage by etienne
Photo 646

Inside a red cabbage

Here is how the curious patterns inside a red cabbage evolve as I am cutting more and more slices away from it (from left to right). Better on your full screen.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

