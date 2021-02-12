Sign up
Photo 646
Inside a red cabbage
Here is how the curious patterns inside a red cabbage evolve as I am cutting more and more slices away from it (from left to right). Better on your full screen.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1269
photos
103
followers
65
following
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
6th February 2021 10:04am
Tags
for2021
