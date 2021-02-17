Sign up
Photo 651
Rainwater drainpipe abstract
Another minimalist attempt for the Flash of Red Challenge
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1286
photos
104
followers
65
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
18th January 2021 5:10pm
Tags
for2021
