Barn door by etienne
Photo 653

Barn door

Probably made with a single sheet of plywood. The wood patterns were highlighted after a strong rain. For the last week of Flash of Red : abstract
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
