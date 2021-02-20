Sign up
Photo 653
Barn door
Probably made with a single sheet of plywood. The wood patterns were highlighted after a strong rain. For the last week of Flash of Red : abstract
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Tags
for2021
