Ploughing in the blue

"Longe-côte" is one of the most popular outdoor activity for senior ladies in our area. It is a kind of power walking, with water up to the chest level, using the arms to speed up the progression. Our long shallow beaches are ideal for that, and it can be done all year long with wet suits. Most people like to do it in a group, so that they can have a chat and eventually help each other in case of problem.



For the Rainbow Challenge : Blue