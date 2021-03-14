Previous
Next
Trees by etienne
Photo 676

Trees

This lace of branches looked like a good opportunity to try an edge enhancement processing. These are some of the trees behind the old chapel that I posted earlier this week.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise