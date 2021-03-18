Previous
Next
Sun ray by etienne
Photo 680

Sun ray

It was an all brown scene, except for the yew on the left, which was the only piece of green that my SC sensor was able to capture.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise