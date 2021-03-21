Previous
Next
In the lawn by etienne
Photo 683

In the lawn

I shot this opening daisy from above in order to keep the stem masked.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise