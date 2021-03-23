Previous
Next
Twisted carrot by etienne
Photo 685

Twisted carrot

Home grown vegetables have sometimes surprizing shapes. This carrot probably encountered some kind of twisted obstacle in the ground and grew around it.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise