Photo 749
Horseradish
I have colorized this picture in order to highlight the decorative root pattern. I have no idea why the secondary roots of the horseradish I grow are always oriented on the same side of the main pivotal root.
28th May 2021
28th May 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1419
photos
111
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
25th May 2021 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-131
Maria Darby
ace
Beautiful. Fav
June 3rd, 2021
