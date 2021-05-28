Previous
Horseradish by etienne
Photo 749

Horseradish

I have colorized this picture in order to highlight the decorative root pattern. I have no idea why the secondary roots of the horseradish I grow are always oriented on the same side of the main pivotal root.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Maria Darby ace
Beautiful. Fav
June 3rd, 2021  
