Snowpea harvest time by etienne
Snowpea harvest time

In spite of the thickness of the pod, the sun backlighting was strong enough to show the small peas inside the pod, as well as the veins of the skin.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
