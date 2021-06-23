Sign up
Photo 775
Sunset with selective colour
Keeping only the orange component of the picture makes the atmosphere of the scene a bit surreal. I think that the main difference comes from the sea, which usually gets some yellowish glitter and is never b&w like this.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
18th June 2021 10:16pm
Tags
etsooi-132
Margo
ace
Super shot Fav
July 2nd, 2021
