Previous
Next
Sunset with selective colour by etienne
Photo 775

Sunset with selective colour

Keeping only the orange component of the picture makes the atmosphere of the scene a bit surreal. I think that the main difference comes from the sea, which usually gets some yellowish glitter and is never b&w like this.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
Super shot Fav
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise