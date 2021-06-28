Sign up
Photo 774
Le Tour de France (2) : the peloton
This is the main peloton : notice how far it is stretching. I think that the leading runner is the Belgian Tim De Clercq, and you can catch a glimpse of the Yellow Jersey a bit behind.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
27th June 2021 2:31pm
Sian
👏
June 28th, 2021
