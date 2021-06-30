Previous
Where are my keys ? by etienne
Photo 776

Where are my keys ?

This lady seems to take great care to match her dressing style to her motorcycle.
30th June 2021

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lesley ace
Oh fabulous. I wish I had such dedication about something.
June 30th, 2021  
