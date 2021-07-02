Previous
Saint-Malo : the Fishery Company building by etienne
Saint-Malo : the Fishery Company building

Saint-Malo has got a large fishing harbour. This particular company transforms the fish into surimi products or into frozen fish products. I like their choice of painting their buiding blue like the sea.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Etienne

