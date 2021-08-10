Sign up
Photo 810
A flattened sun (2)
This is a similar optical distortion, but captured one night later than my other post.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
16th July 2021 10:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 10th, 2021
