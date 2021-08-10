Previous
A flattened sun (2) by etienne
A flattened sun (2)

This is a similar optical distortion, but captured one night later than my other post.
Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 10th, 2021  
