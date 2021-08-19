Previous
Our anniversary by etienne
Our anniversary

Yesterday I found these two fused strawberries in the garden. My wife and I have decided that Mother Nature has created that fruit on purpose in order to celebrate our wedding anniversary today.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
