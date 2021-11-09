Previous
Next
Watching the morning sun by etienne
Photo 892

Watching the morning sun

The slim tower in the background carries the radars and antennas from one of the main ship traffic regulation center in the Channel.
9th November 2021 9th Nov 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise