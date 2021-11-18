Previous
Next
Raspberry bush by etienne
Photo 895

Raspberry bush

I find that the leaves of this old variety called Zeva are quite decorative in the fall. The canes are also less thorny and the fruits are larger than most other raspberries.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise