Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 895
Raspberry bush
I find that the leaves of this old variety called Zeva are quite decorative in the fall. The canes are also less thorny and the fruits are larger than most other raspberries.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1575
photos
108
followers
58
following
245% complete
View this month »
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
17th November 2021 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close