Cardoon
Photo 905

Cardoon

The cardoon plant looks like an artichoke, but the edible parts of the cardoon are the cards (the leaf stems), while the edible parts of the artichoke are the flower buds.
24th November 2021

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
