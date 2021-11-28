Previous
Next
Storm Arwen yesterday by etienne
Photo 910

Storm Arwen yesterday

It was difficult to keep standing up. Boats and kite surfers stayed at home.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Lovely capture of the indomitability of nature.
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise