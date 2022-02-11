Previous
The village (1) by etienne
Photo 985

The village (1)

We made a family visit in Belgium two weeks ago. This is the native village of my wife. Nothing seems to have changed over the last half century.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

