Photo 1003
Colours are back !
A welcome interruption in the FOR serie, although I am planning to post a few more b&w shots in the coming week.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1713
photos
105
followers
57
following
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
12th February 2022 4:15pm
