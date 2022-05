May bells in the woods (1)

Walking in the woods in May, it is surprizing how many similar bell shaped flowers you can find. This is lily-of-the-valley. It is beautiful and has an uncomparable fragrance, but it is deadly poisonous if ingested by accident. In France, there is a well followed tradition, dating back to the 16th century, to offer lily-of-the-valley on May 1st. It can be freely sold in the streets by anybody on that particular date only.