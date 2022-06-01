Previous
May in the woods : Herb Robert geranium by etienne
May in the woods : Herb Robert geranium

Very common here, but so beautiful and long lasting
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
