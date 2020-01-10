Sign up
Photo 2286
Where have you been?
After a week inside recovering from knee aurgery, I sat on the deck today and assured Evander that things are returning to normal.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011.
ILCE-6000
Tags
evander
