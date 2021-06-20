Happy Father's Day, Pop

Since the College World Series is on, I decided to post a photo of my father's baseball team, taken in 1920 when he was 16 and a student at Mount Pleasant Military Academy in New York. He wanted to go to West Point, but life had different plans for him. He worked six days a week, 50 weeks a year at the hardware store he and my uncle owned. He was a brilliant man who made sure all three of this children went to college. A lifelong baseball fan, he loved the Dodgers until they moved to LA and then New York Mets.