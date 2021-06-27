Previous
A visitor by eudora
Photo 2643

A visitor

Bugs seem to like this vine, Cayratia japonica, called bush killer. Gardeners hate it.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
Lou Ann ace
Ah, quite the photo bomber!
June 28th, 2021  
