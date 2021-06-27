Sign up
Photo 2643
A visitor
Bugs seem to like this vine, Cayratia japonica, called bush killer. Gardeners hate it.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
1
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
bushkiller
Lou Ann
ace
Ah, quite the photo bomber!
June 28th, 2021
