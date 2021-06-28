Previous
Praying for the people of Surfside, Florida by eudora
Photo 2645

Praying for the people of Surfside, Florida

28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
*lynn ace
So beautiful! I've been to Ft Pierce, my mom grew up there. (stuck in Iowa now) fav
June 30th, 2021  
